Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘The Jetsons’ Are Coming Back To A TV Near You

Meet George Jetsons, his boy Elroy, daughter Judy, or I should say re-meet them, because ABC is bringing back The Jetsons.

They have been given the green light to bring back the 60’s cartoon that first aired on ABC.

This time around, it will be a live-action sitcom. The reboot will update the classic 1960’s Hanna-Barbera cartoon about a futuristic family.

Robert Zemeckis will serve as Executive Producer with Family Guy writer, Gary Janetti, to ink the pilot.

The network says this version will be a little racier, like when George yells “Jane stop this crazy thing!” when he got stuck on the beltway walking into his house. They say he may throw in a curse word.

The original Jetsons cartoon aired on ABC from 1962-1963 centering on dad George, mom Jane, daughter Judy, his boy Elroy, Rosie the robot maid, and Astro the dog.

The multi camera sitcom is set 100 years in the future and looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.