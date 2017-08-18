Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift Makes Donation To Victims of Sexual Assault After Winning Groping Lawsuit

Now that Taylor Swift is $1 richer after winning her lawsuit against former, DJ David Mueller, she has made good on her promise to donate money to a sexual assault victims charity.

Yesterday, Swift made a generous donation to Law and Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay’s sexual assault victims charity, The Joyful Heart Foundation.

While the size of the donation was not revealed, the head of the charity said it was an “extremely generous financial” investment, clearly more than the dollar she won.

Hargitay tweeted Taylor saying, “Courage and generous investments in our work sends a powerful message to survivors, you are not alone.”

She thanked Swift for her story, her resources, her time and her voice.

And speaking of voices and message, former DJ David Mueller has his own message. He spoke to TMZ Wednesday and said this:

He also said he may have to change his name and identity by getting some plastic surgery.