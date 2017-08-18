Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Betty Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes Read More

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift Makes Donation To Victims of Sexual Assault After Winning Groping Lawsuit

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: David Mueller, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Now that Taylor Swift is $1 richer after winning her lawsuit against former, DJ David Mueller, she has made good on her promise to donate money to a sexual assault victims charity.

Yesterday, Swift made a generous donation to Law and Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay’s sexual assault victims charity, The Joyful Heart Foundation.

While the size of the donation was not revealed, the head of the charity said it was an “extremely generous financial” investment, clearly more than the dollar she won.

Hargitay tweeted Taylor saying, “Courage and generous investments in our work sends a powerful message to survivors, you are not alone.”

She thanked Swift for her story, her resources, her time and her voice.

And speaking of voices and message, former DJ David Mueller has his own message. He spoke to TMZ Wednesday and said this:

He also said he may have to change his name and identity by getting some plastic surgery.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live