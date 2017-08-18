Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Betty Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes Read More

Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 18

(credit: E.P. & L.P. / Melrose Rooftop Cinema)
It’s time to browse the option and figure out what the agenda will be for your next few days. LA is never at a loss for cool things to do and among the highlights for this weekend include everything from craft beer samples on a historic battleship to preparing for a once in four generations eclipse that is set to happen this week. It’s time to get ready for a great weekend. Here are some ideas to ensure you have a plan.
 

 
Friday, August 18
 
shutterstock 298767080 Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles August 18

(credit: Monkey Business Images/shutterstock)


Free Concerts At Figat7th
Figat7th
735 S. Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 955-7170
www.figat7th.com

The stylish collision of retail staples and chic, casual dining destinations at Fig & 7th really make this much more than an outdoor shopping space. Considering the Friday night programming, the downtown hub is a proper hangout complete with marquee talent. Every Friday in August Fig & 7th hosts free concerts from a diverse roster of performers ranging from rock, soul, pop, and funk. The production, coupled with the ambiance of a bustling downtown retail space makes a Friday night at Fig one of the coolest hangouts in the city. This weekend guests can enjoy a free show from the especially soulful sounds of Sinkane and make get in a dance or two under the stars.
 

 
Saturday, August 19
 
img 20170225 195130 Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles August 18

(Credit: ChugginBrews.com)


Attend The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival
Pacific Battleship Center – Battleship USS Iowa
250 S Harbor Blvd, Berth 87
San Pedro, CA 90731
www.chugginbrews.com

Spending your Saturday checking out the historic USS Iowa is incredible enough, but now imagine that you could enjoy unlimited samples of locally crafted beer while cruising the battleship. The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival makes as a strong play in distinguishing themselves from other craft beer events with their location alone. Other than the picturesque setting, the perks of the event include a host of breweries, access to gourmet food trucks, plenty of live, locally-driven entertainment, and even a free pretzel necklace with paid admission. With proceeds benefitting the Community Aid Project for Education, you can rest easy knowing that your quenching your thirst is also supporting a very worthy cause.
 

avprobertbeck Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles August 18

(Credit: Robert Beck)


AVP Manhattan Beach Open
Manhattan Beach Pier
2 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
www.avp.com

Southern California has long been an important destination in big picture of professional beach volleyball. Regarded as the “Super Bowl” of beach volleyball, the Manhattan Beach Open pits 32 different teams against each other in a full weekend of knockout action in the sand. The best in the world all hit the south side of the pier to compete and earn their stripes as tops in their field. In addition to consecutive days of competition, the surrounding area near the shore is bustling with visitors, parties, and energy. Even if you never see a single game, the small beach town is sure to be nonstop this weekend. Make your way to Manhattan and see why beach volleyball is a way of life for this corner of the South Bay.
 

 
Sunday, August 20
 
melrose rooftop cinema batch 44 Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles August 18

(credit: E.P. & L.P. / Melrose Rooftop Cinema)


Melrose Rooftop Cinema: See “Beverly Hills Cop”
E.P. & L.P.
603 La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
www.melroserooftopcinema.com

Want to see a great film overlooking the city? At Melrose Rooftop Cinema, you can sit back and enjoy “Beverly Hills Cop” today. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie and show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 for general admission, or spend a little more to get VIP seating. You can also get a ticket for $49 which includes dinner and a movie in general admission seating, or $59 for VIP seating with dinner.
 

 
Article by Ramon Gonzales.
