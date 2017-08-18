Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 18

It’s time to browse the option and figure out what the agenda will be for your next few days. LA is never at a loss for cool things to do and among the highlights for this weekend include everything from craft beer samples on a historic battleship to preparing for a once in four generations eclipse that is set to happen this week. It’s time to get ready for a great weekend. Here are some ideas to ensure you have a plan.



Friday, August 18





Free Concerts At Figat7th

Figat7th

735 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 955-7170

www.figat7th.com Figat7th735 S. Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90017(213) 955-7170 The stylish collision of retail staples and chic, casual dining destinations at Fig & 7th really make this much more than an outdoor shopping space. Considering the Friday night programming, the downtown hub is a proper hangout complete with marquee talent. Every Friday in August Fig & 7th hosts free concerts from a diverse roster of performers ranging from rock, soul, pop, and funk. The production, coupled with the ambiance of a bustling downtown retail space makes a Friday night at Fig one of the coolest hangouts in the city. This weekend guests can enjoy a free show from the especially soulful sounds of Sinkane and make get in a dance or two under the stars.



Saturday, August 19





Attend The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival

Pacific Battleship Center – Battleship USS Iowa

250 S Harbor Blvd, Berth 87

San Pedro, CA 90731

www.chugginbrews.com Pacific Battleship Center – Battleship USS Iowa250 S Harbor Blvd, Berth 87San Pedro, CA 90731 Spending your Saturday checking out the historic USS Iowa is incredible enough, but now imagine that you could enjoy unlimited samples of locally crafted beer while cruising the battleship. The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival makes as a strong play in distinguishing themselves from other craft beer events with their location alone. Other than the picturesque setting, the perks of the event include a host of breweries, access to gourmet food trucks, plenty of live, locally-driven entertainment, and even a free pretzel necklace with paid admission. With proceeds benefitting the Community Aid Project for Education, you can rest easy knowing that your quenching your thirst is also supporting a very worthy cause.





AVP Manhattan Beach Open

Manhattan Beach Pier

2 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

www.avp.com Manhattan Beach Pier2 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Southern California has long been an important destination in big picture of professional beach volleyball. Regarded as the “Super Bowl” of beach volleyball, the Manhattan Beach Open pits 32 different teams against each other in a full weekend of knockout action in the sand. The best in the world all hit the south side of the pier to compete and earn their stripes as tops in their field. In addition to consecutive days of competition, the surrounding area near the shore is bustling with visitors, parties, and energy. Even if you never see a single game, the small beach town is sure to be nonstop this weekend. Make your way to Manhattan and see why beach volleyball is a way of life for this corner of the South Bay.



Sunday, August 20





Melrose Rooftop Cinema: See “Beverly Hills Cop”

E.P. & L.P.

603 La Cienega Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

www.melroserooftopcinema.com E.P. & L.P.603 La Cienega BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 Want to see a great film overlooking the city? At Melrose Rooftop Cinema, you can sit back and enjoy “Beverly Hills Cop” today. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie and show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 for general admission, or spend a little more to get VIP seating. You can also get a ticket for $49 which includes dinner and a movie in general admission seating, or $59 for VIP seating with dinner.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.