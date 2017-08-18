Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 18

Free Concerts At Figat7th
Figat7th
735 S. Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 955-7170
www.figat7th.com
The stylish collision of retail staples and chic, casual dining destinations at Fig & 7th really make this much more than an outdoor shopping space. Considering the Friday night programming, the downtown hub is a proper hangout complete with marquee talent. Every Friday in August Fig & 7th hosts free concerts from a diverse roster of performers ranging from rock, soul, pop, and funk. The production, coupled with the ambiance of a bustling downtown retail space makes a Friday night at Fig one of the coolest hangouts in the city. This weekend guests can enjoy a free show from the especially soulful sounds of Sinkane and make get in a dance or two under the stars.
Attend The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival
Pacific Battleship Center – Battleship USS Iowa
250 S Harbor Blvd, Berth 87
San Pedro, CA 90731
www.chugginbrews.com
Spending your Saturday checking out the historic USS Iowa is incredible enough, but now imagine that you could enjoy unlimited samples of locally crafted beer while cruising the battleship. The 3rd Annual San Pedro Craft Beer Festival makes as a strong play in distinguishing themselves from other craft beer events with their location alone. Other than the picturesque setting, the perks of the event include a host of breweries, access to gourmet food trucks, plenty of live, locally-driven entertainment, and even a free pretzel necklace with paid admission. With proceeds benefitting the Community Aid Project for Education, you can rest easy knowing that your quenching your thirst is also supporting a very worthy cause.
AVP Manhattan Beach Open
Manhattan Beach Pier
2 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
www.avp.com
Southern California has long been an important destination in big picture of professional beach volleyball. Regarded as the “Super Bowl” of beach volleyball, the Manhattan Beach Open pits 32 different teams against each other in a full weekend of knockout action in the sand. The best in the world all hit the south side of the pier to compete and earn their stripes as tops in their field. In addition to consecutive days of competition, the surrounding area near the shore is bustling with visitors, parties, and energy. Even if you never see a single game, the small beach town is sure to be nonstop this weekend. Make your way to Manhattan and see why beach volleyball is a way of life for this corner of the South Bay.
Melrose Rooftop Cinema: See “Beverly Hills Cop”
E.P. & L.P.
603 La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
www.melroserooftopcinema.com
Want to see a great film overlooking the city? At Melrose Rooftop Cinema, you can sit back and enjoy “Beverly Hills Cop” today. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie and show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 for general admission, or spend a little more to get VIP seating. You can also get a ticket for $49 which includes dinner and a movie in general admission seating, or $59 for VIP seating with dinner.