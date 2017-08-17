Lisa Loves Showbiz: Emma Stone Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actress List

Forbes Magazine has its annual Highest-Paid Actress list for 2017 and coming in fifth place is Mila Kunis earning 15.5 million last year.

Fourth place, Melissa McCarthy with 18 million.

Sitting in the third spot on Forbes Highest-Paid Actress list Jennifer Lawrence (who was on top last year), only earned a little over half of what she earned last year, but she still raked in 24 million.

In the number two spot another Jennifer. Jennifer Aniston earned 25.5 million from her consistent movie roles as well as her endorsements.

Coming in number one of Forbes Highest-Paid Actress list was Emma Stone earning 26 million last year. This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering LA LA Land was such a success.