24 Best New Brunches To Try Right Now (August 2017)

Saturday and Sunday’s are prime time for a hearty brunch meal throughout Los Angeles. Pair delicious pancakes, eggs benedict and other brunch items with a boozy touch at some of L.A.’s top brunch spots to visit right now.





Sawyer

3709 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 641-3709

www.sawyerlosangeles.com 3709 W Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 641-3709 Sawyer’s casual setting features an airy garden atmosphere, a cozy back patio with olive and birch trees and a roaring fireplace. Whether seated in their dining room lined with floral wall paper or the garden patio, guests can enjoy weekend brunch with dishes such as chicken & waffles, cornmeal blueberry pancakes, a Maine lobster roll, and Quinoa & Kale with seared poached eggs. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 3pm.





Barbara Jean

7465 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 718-5142

www.barbarajeanla.com 7465 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 718-5142 Located behind the popular The Melrose Umbrella Company cocktail bar, guests must walk through the bar to get to the cozy Barbara Jean restaurant. Serving elevated soul food with a celebration of southern classics, brunch favorites include: deviled crab toast, homemade hushpuppies, heritage pork belly and organic wheat blueberry pancakes. Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.





The Butcher’s Daughter

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 981-3004

thebutchersdaughter.com 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice, CA 90291(310) 981-3004 This plant-based restaurant, café and juice bar is located on the heavily trafficked and hip Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, The Butcher’s Daughter is committed to buying produce from local and organic farms and offers brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in a bright, airy, sun-washed space that blurs the line of indoor/outdoor living. Stop by for one of their brunch specials like the: avocado toast benedict, Petersen’s buckwheat pancakes or an acai bowl. Pair it with a cold-pressed juice, smoothie or specialty cocktail.





Rudy & Hudson California Diner

1920 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(424) 581-6444

www.rudyandhudson.com 1920 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90404(424) 581-6444 Striking a balance between a classic New York diner and Iconic California roadside coffee shop, Rudy & Hudson California Diner offers a menu of traditional yet updated diner fare. With a design that evokes a Warhol art piece, their entire menu is available seven days per week from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch stand outs include brioche French toast and the house cured pastrami reuben.





Eureka!

Westfield Topanga

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1505

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

(818) 857-5544

eurekarestaurantgroup.com Westfield Topanga6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1505Woodland Hills, CA 91364(818) 857-5544 In Eureka!’s rustic industrial environment, they offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The all-American restaurant opens early on the weekends and puts twists on classic dishes like their bread pudding French toast, chilaquiles, fried chicken and sweet corn bread, avocado toast, 6 pack breakfast burrito and the classic breakfast. Don’t forget, brunch without booze is just breakfast, so pair all of these delicious menu items with their new weekend cocktails, including Weekend Thyme or Do You Even Juice Bro. You can also enjoy a tasty $5 bloody mary or mimosa





Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 668-2000

www.friendsandfamilyla.com 5150 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 668-2000 Friends & Family, which opened in May in Thai Town, offers a market-driven, vegetable and grain-centric menu for breakfast and lunch – as well as a bakery/marketplace. On the weekends, brunch diners can enjoy Chef/Baker Roxana Jullapat’s pastries that are available throughout the week, as well as weekend-only dishes from Chef Daniel Mattern such as their Duck in Hole, croissant French toast, and a smoked salmon scramble. Brunch hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Aroha Restaurant

30990 Russell Ranch Rd C

Westlake Village, CA 91362

(805) 405-5054

www.aroharestaurant.com 30990 Russell Ranch Rd CWestlake Village, CA 91362(805) 405-5054 Westlake Village’s Aroha Restaurant by Chef Gwithyen Thomas features a unique New Zealand inspired brunch menu every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests can relax on the restaurants expansive patio where fresh passionfruit is grown. Brunch highlights include: bottomless mimosas & poinsettias, caramelized pineapple pancakes, New Zealand venison sausage and brioche French toast.





Pono Kitchen + Bar

512 Rose Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 392-6200

www.ponoburger.com 512 Rose Ave.Venice, CA 90291(310) 392-6200 At both their West Hollywood and Venice locations, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hawaiian Native chef Makani features dishes with a Hawaiian twist such as their coconut cinnamon French toast, sweet potato breakfast hash and her version of the traditional Hawaiian da loco moco plate. Make sure to order up their $5 mimosas with fresh squeezed organic orange juice.





Lao Tao

727 N Broadway #207

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 372-5318

www.laotaostreetfood.com 727 N Broadway #207Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 372-5318 Inspired by Taiwanese street food and comfort food, Lao Tao in Chinatown is a small communal spot featuring distinct dishes from founder and chef David Wang. Along with their big bowl and small bites, Wang also offers guests brunch items. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. stop by and try their Chinese donut served either savory (bone marrow sauce) or sweet (condensed milk); the pearl barley porridge or egg flower perrilla porridge; dan bin and purple cold brew.





Tarte Tatin Bakery & Café

200 S Beverly Driv

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

​(424) 777-0033

www.ttbakery.com 200 S Beverly DrivBeverly Hills, CA 90212​(424) 777-0033 Tarte Tatin Bakery & Café’s features fresh and nutritious ingredients that are lovingly whisked and tossed into memorable Mediterranean inspired dishes. Serving fresh, delicious, healthy food with a personal touch, Tarte Tatin offers a modern but cozy atmosphere that invites people tp connect not only with the food, but with each other. Brunch is served all day long from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with favorites including their shakshuka, a Mediterranean breakfast with eggs, hummus, Israeli salad and other sides, as well as their Jerusalem bagel toast and a Yaffo salad.





Breakfast by Salt’s Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 848.4879

www.breakfastbysaltscure.com 7494 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 848.4879 The hybrid modern quick-service restaurant/old school pancake house allows guests to enjoy breakfast all day (8am-3pm). Breakfast by Salt’s Cure in West Hollywood offers items like their oatmeal griddle cakes, with new flavor options like pink lady apple, banana nut, blueberry crumble and chocolate chip, along with farm fresh eggs, molasses cured picnic ham, and hash browns that are available as sides. Not in the mood for griddle cakes? Try the breakfast sandwich and pair it with either their tasty fresh squeezed orange juice or a cold pressed juice.





Lunetta All Day

2420 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-4201

www.lunettasm.com 2420 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-4201 Serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Lunetta All Day serves comfort food along with great service. With breakfast available all day, signature dishes include the wood fired eggs, lemon ricotta buttermilk pancakes and prime rib French dip. Enjoy one of their freshly baked pastries to pair along with coffee, loose leaf teas, fresh juice or milkshakes.





Norah

8279 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 450-4211

www.norahrestaurant.com 8279 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 450-4211 West Hollywood’s Norah features eclectic American cuisine in a captivating industrial-chic setting. Tall glass doors, skylights, leafy trees planted into the oak flooring, and a wraparound bar are signature design elements in the restaurant’s two-toned, black-and-white theme highlighting white marble and dark stone. Brunch standout dishes include: cinnamon roll monkey bread, jasmine rice congee, a biscuit benedict and duck confit hash.





The Exchange at Freehand LA

416 W 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 612-0021

www.freehandhotels.com 416 W 8th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 612-0021 Similar to 27 Restaurant in Miami, where dishes explore the city’s many flavors through a Latin lens, the menu at The Exchange explores the multi- cultural flavors of urban L.A. through an Israeli lens. Dishes here incorporate flavors & practices from Chef Alex Chang’s background, with a strong focus on local produce. Brunch favorites include their breakfast burrito, brioche toast and a Jerusalem bagel with herbed cream cheese.





Pez Cantina

401 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 258-2280

www.pezcantina.com 401 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 258-2280 Pez Cantina’s weekend brunch menu is divided into categories like Sweet ’n’ Savory with Horchata French Toast or the corn & berry pancakes, as well as chilaquiles, carne asada and egg burritos. On Sunday’s the menu becomes an all-you-care-to-eat buffet with specials on bottomless margaritas, mimosas and draft beers. Brunch on Saturday is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.





Redbird

114 E 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

www.redbird.la 114 E 2nd St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 788-1191 Chef Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser’s flagship restaurant Redbird features Modern American seasonal small and large format plates. Located inside the former rectory building of Vibiana in DTLA, Redbird pays homage to the cathedral next door and the existing timeless architecture. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, brunch includes highlights like their: BLD ricotta blueberry pancakes, foie gras torchon, and biscuits & gravy. Pair your meal with a Modern Mary and Modern Mimosa and enjoy your weekend brunch in this beautiful restaurant.





Wexler’s Deli

616 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8671

www.wexlersdeli.com 616 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8671 In late July, Wexler’s Deli debuted an expanded menu available only at their Santa Monica location. The menu runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features Wexler’s classics and brunch favorites such as the Big Poppa and Uncle Leo along with weekly market-inspired specials and a selection of new brunch dishes. Some highlights include the Babka French Toast, cheezy eggs and kippered salmon toast.





Odys + Penelope

127 South La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-1033

www.odysandpenelope.com 127 South La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1033 The casual and relaxed restaurant features an open kitchen providing an up close and personal view of the live fire grill. During weekend brunch, signature dishes include: cornmeal ricotta pancakes, porchetta eggs benedict and chicken adobo fried rice with organic poached eggs. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.





Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 347-6060

www.catchrestaurants.com 8715 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 347-6060 If you are looking for a rooftop brunch with great views, head over to CATCH LA on Melrose. Their brunch menu starts with sips and starters and eventually makes its way to brunch classics, main dishes and signature vegan options. Favorite items include their gluten free waffle tower and cinnamon roll pancakes which can be paired with a healthy green juice or a refreshing tropical spread of fresh fruit.





E.P.

603 La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

www.eplosangeles.com 603 La Cienega Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 Sunday brunch at E.P. Restaurant features more than 15 creative Southeast-Asian twists on brunch classics inspired by Chef Tikaram’s extensive travels across South East Asia. Tikaram fuses fresh seafood, hand-squeezed coconut milk, exotic spices, and open-air cooking methods such as wood grilling and seawater marinades with fresh California produce to create modern riffs on traditional Southeast Asian dishes that are predominately gluten- and dairy-free. Favorites from the menu include the brunch bánh mì sandwich, Nasi Goreng, and Chengdu churros with Szechuan chocolate.





Baltaire

11647 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

www.baltaire.com 11647 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(424) 273-1660 Available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baltaire offers a seasonally-influenced brunch, available both in the main dining room and on the expansive terrace. Executive Chef Travis Strickland takes advantage of SoCal’s abundant fresh produce and seafood to create new, globally-inspired dishes, with a few of the brunch highlights including a breakfast sandwich, eggs sardou, an open face ribeye sandwich, croque madame, caramelized brioche French toast and the butchered burger. Make sure to try one of their fresh baked pastries are available as well, including cinnamon monkey bread, cheddar scallion biscuits, and banana toffee bread.





Hayden

8820 Washington Blvd #101

Culver City CA 90232

(310) 593-4777

www.platformla.com 8820 Washington Blvd #101Culver City CA 90232(310) 593-4777 The modern restaurant and wine bar helmed by chef/partner Ari Kolender is an all-day neighborhood canteen for the creative community of the Hayden Tract. Hayden highlights local California ingredients with European influences set in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere. Hayden offers a light morning menu, including Ari’s signature waffles, Vittoria coffee, plus a menu of tartines, salads, and sandwiches throughout the day.





Winsome

1115 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 415-1818

www.eatwinsome.com 1115 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 415-1818 Winsome is a neighborhood eatery with a large outdoor patio located in the heart of Echo Park offering an all-day menu and bar program. The menu celebrates Los Angeles’ cultural diversity, while the coffee bar is accompanied by a selection of daily house-made breads, baked goods, and desserts. Most popular brunch specials include the: potato rosti, fried egg sandwich and the duck egg toast.





Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 409-0404

www.kismetlosangeles.com 4648 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 409-0404 Kismet, a word with Persian and Turkish origins that means fate, opened in Los Feliz on January 2017. The all-day restaurant serves a Mid-East-inspired meets contemporary California menu. Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the duo from falafel hot spot Madcapra, source as much as possible from small, responsible growers, preparing family style eats. The brunch menu, served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday, uses fresh produce to create new renditions of classic middle eastern dishes, like a fresh tomato shakshuka and a Turkish breakfast.

