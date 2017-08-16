Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Has Never Married Steadman

Oprah Winfrey opening up in the September issue of Vogue Magazine telling us finally why she never married Steadman Graham, and much more.

In the interview Winfrey talks weight struggles, depression, and her love life.

She finally explained why she never said yes to marriage.

“It has always been important to live life on your own terms. Marriage never came up.”

Well except that one time when Steadman did ask to marry her and then it never came up again, said Oprah.

She does say she asked Steadman what would have happened to them if they married. She says,

“The answer is we wouldn’t be together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

Winfrey also confesses she went into a six week depression after finding out that her movie, Beloved, bombed at the box office losing to Chuckie.

She knew she was in trouble when she asked her chef to make her mac and cheese for breakfast.