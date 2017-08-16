Lisa Loves Showbiz: No Reconciliation In The Jolie-Pitt House & Anna Faris Finally Speaks Out

Well, if you were one of those people who read US Weekly magazine last week, and believed their story that Brad and Angie were reconciling, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

The story was fake news according to TMZ who says they have the real story. According to them, the divorce is “full steam ahead.”

TMZ says Pitt and Jolie have been hashing out both child custody and property settlements as recently as last week.

They say the one reason they will never get back together is because Jolie made “extremely damaging allegations” against Pitt, claiming he was abusive with their six children.

That allegation triggered multiple investigations, including by the FBI, that ultimately exonerated Pitt.

And speaking of divorce, it’s still on for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

Yesterday, for the first time since the split, Faris sent a message to her fans to say thank you.

On her podcast she had this to say;

“Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

She added that they spent a lot of time apart.

“My long distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart, but the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together and you value that.”

But in the end it was the time apart that did them in.

Pratt was spotted out over the weekend, sans wedding ring, at The Teen Choice Awards.