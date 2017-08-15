Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "No Woman No Cry (LIVE)" by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Leslie Jones Dishes On Which Celebrities She Would Kiss

August 15, 2017 10:08 AM By Lisa Stanley
Pucker up James Spader and Brad Pitt, because SNL’s Leslie Jones has her lips on you (or she would like to because she is jonesing to play some tonsil hockey with those guys).

Jones sat down with People Magazine’s editor, Jess Cagle, to answer some questions in what he calls an Emmy portfolio.

One of those questions was to name one celebrity she wants to kiss.

Jones couldn’t name just one:

Jones also shared which sweet treat has her heart. ‘Twinkies.” She says they are needed, so thank god bodegas are open twenty-four hours.

While she loves Twinkies, she’s not so fond of her reoccurring nightmare about work.

Jones better get that rolly out because next stop the Primetime Emmy’s September 17th on CBS.

