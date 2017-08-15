Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jury Rules in Favor of Taylor Swift in Groping Trial

A Colorado jury has found former radio DJ David Mueller guilty of groping Swift and awarded her the symbolic $1 judgement she had filed for.

It took the jury less than 4 hours to declare victory for Taylor, all agreeing Mueller assaulted and battered Swift back in 2013 at that Denver meet and greet.

In a statement, Swift thanked the judge and her legal team for fighting for her and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault.

Mueller, on the other hand, still insists he’s innocent.

He spoke with ABC exclusively and said this:

Mueller says he never really wanted the money. What he really wanted was proof he was innocent.

Mueller is now deciding whether or not he will appeal this decision.

We have an update on Tom Cruise’s injury from that stunt that went awry on the set of Mission Impossible.

Cruise was leaping from one roof top to another tethered to a safety harness, but missed his mark smashing into the building here’s what that sounded like:

It looked like from the video that he smashed his face and upper body, but turns out he broke his ankle. It must be bad because sources say production has been paused until January.

Reportedly, they will just do a lot of post-production edit stuff to let the ankle heal properly.