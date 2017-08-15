Bolts Offering Free Tattoos To Diehard Fans

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Chargers are taking the so-called “Fight for L.A.” into the ink parlor.

The team is offering free Chargers tattoos at the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood Tuesday.

Between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, fans can come in and choose from a “variety of Chargers tattoo designs.”

The Bolts emphasized that quantities are limited and fans will be inked on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Chargers made their L.A. debut Sunday at their temporary digs at the StubHub Center in Carson, where they were walloped by the Seattle Seahawks 48-17.

The Shamrock is located at 9026 Sunset Blvd.