Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tom Cruise Injures Leg During ‘Mission Impossible 6’ Stunt

Stunt gone wrong #Epicfail!

Yesterday a video surfaced of Tom Cruise performing a building to building jump for a stunt in Mission Impossible 6, which turned out to be a mission impossible.

The video shows Cruise jumping from one building to another, hanging by a harness as he made the jump. Unfortunately he missed his mark, falling short of the rooftop and hit the building not once, but twice.

He appeared to hit the building hard and is shown limping away after getting back on his feet. It appears that Cruise did suffer an injury while doing that stunt while filming in London.

The extent of his injuries are unknown but we do know that Cruise has a history of doing his own stunts with most of his movies. That could change after insurance companies see the video.

‘Mission Impossible 6’ set to hit theaters on July 27th 2018