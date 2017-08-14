Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift’s Groping Case Could Be Heading To Jury

One win down, one to go for Taylor Swift and her mom.

On Friday, a Federal Judge determined that former DJ, David Mueller, did not prove that Swift personally got him fired. Mueller had alleged this in his three million dollar lawsuit and the judge tossed out that portion of the suit.

Identical allegations against Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, and one of Taylor’s employees, Frank Bell, are still active and expected to go to jurors today after lawyers make their closing arguments.

On Friday, Swift’s bodyguard, Greg Dent, took the stand and testified that he was standing a few feet away during the photo op which clearly shows Mueller’s hand on Swift’s lower region as opposed to the rib cage area Mueller claims he was touching.

Dent says he saw Mueller grope Swift, but did not take immediate action because he generally took his cues from Swift and she gave him none. Plus, she has told him in the past not to be so mean to her fans.

And Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed his role in Terminator 6, but it’s not what you think.

He will not be reprising his iconic role T-800 Model 101. Instead, James Cameron (who is penning the trilogy) says he will most likely play the human that was the inspiration for the T-800 Model 101’s appearance.

Cameron says “Now the question is, did that person have some sort of meaning to Skynet on why they chose that one, (Arnold).”

Cameron says we will have to wait to see the movie to find out.