The Insane Inflatable 5k is coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Saturday October 28th , and you and your crew are invited to the bounce party!

The Insane Inflatable 5k is a 3.1 mile race with 11 insanely big inflatable obstacles along the course.

Fitness can be fun as you bob and weave through the “Ball maze,” “Crash Course” and get your bounce and slide on with “the wall”!

Check it out and register early to take advantage of special savings at insaneinflatable5k.com.

REGISTER NOW!