David Bowie Featured in Latest Episode of ‘Twin Peaks’

By Abby Hassler

True Twin Peaks fans will remember David bowie’s cameo in the Twin Peaks film Fire Walk with Me. Bowie played Phillip Jeffries, a FBI agent involved in the “Blue Rose” task force.

Related: Watch Motörhead’s Reverential Video for David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

In last night’s episode of the Showtime reboot Twin Peaks: The Return, Bowie’s character appeared during FBI director Gordon Cole’s (played by series creator David Lynch) description of a strange and revelatory dream he had, according to Spin.

Last year, Harry Goaz (who plays the character Andy) mentioned to Dallas News that Bowie was supposed to return for another cameo for the revamped season, but was unable to do so before he passed away.

For the episode, Lynch used old footage of Bowie from Fire Walk With Me instead of recasting the role or changing the plot. During the end credits, there is a note dedicating the episode to Bowie’s memory.