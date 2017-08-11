Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘The Munsters’ Reboot Is In The Works at NBC

Another TV reboot from NBC! This time we’re going back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane because NBC is rebooting the 1960’s classic, “The Munsters” with Late Night’s Seth Meyers producing.

Even though the show only ran two seasons, that 70 episode run ran from 1964-1966 and was widely popular.

The new version will be a half hour single camera show pretty close to the original.

NBC says they will follow members of an offbeat family who are determined to stay true to themselves but struggle to fit in in with hipster Brooklyn.

Hopefully this time the reboot will work. NBC tried to reboot the show back in 2012, airing an hour-long pilot with Jerry O’Connell and Portia De Rossi, starring in that version.

The network ultimately passed on the project going to series back then, but did not close the door to bringing the family of Munster’s back.

Last week, NBC announced a new version of the 1980’s cop drama, “Miami Vice” which will be produced by Vin Diesel.