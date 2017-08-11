Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift Testifies in Groping Lawsuit

The bad blood continues!

Taylor Swift usually shakes things off, but yesterday on the stand, she was feisty and defiant in an hour long court room showdown.

She held nothing back as she confronted the radio DJ, David Mueller, whom she accused of sexual assault.

Swift not only taking the stand, but taking control, repeatedly using salty language to describe that TMZ picture of her and David Mueller grabbing her butt backstage at her 2013 Denver concert.

“It was a very long grab” she said “long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.”

Swifts says at first she thought the alleged grope was a mistake, but when she lurched away from him, he didn’t let go.

She was firm with Mueller’s lawyer telling him, “I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel like this is my fault, because it wasn’t.”

She went on to say, “He did not touch my ribs, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass.”

For Mueller’s part, he insists there was never any inappropriate contact and is suing Swift for 3 million dollars claiming it was her fault he got fired, ruining his reputation.

Swift testified what happened to Mueller is “a product of his decisions, not mine.”

When asked if Mueller got what he deserved, Swift said ‘I don’t feel anything about Mr. Mueller, I don’t know him. I think what he did was despicable and horrifying and shocking.”

This time, Swift’s audience was that eight member jury, and they were paying close attention, taking notes, smiling and sometimes even laughing.

Testimony continues today.