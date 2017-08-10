Lisa Loves Showbiz: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Stall Divorce

Daily Mail says the divorce is off! Wish I was talking about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, but I’m not.

According to Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie stalls the legal split from Brad Pitt after he quit drinking in an effort to win her back.

Several media outlets say Brad’s commitment to self-improvement has struck a chord with Angie, and after almost a year since they announced their split, they say she is softening up.

According to US Weekly, they have not moved forward with the divorce proceedings and according to one source, that’s because the divorce is off.

They say Jolie is considering taking Brad back since he stopped drinking, which is all she wanted. Now friends say they will probably get back together.

Brad did admit in a recent GQ interview that his drinking had been a problem and that his parenting style needed amending.

That all being said, another source says while the divorce process has slowed down, no real change happening, no reconciliation happening.

They says it’s all about getting along for the sake of the kids.

Angelina told Vanity Fair Brad and she still care for each other and care for their family and are both working toward the same goal.