Jack McGee stopped by the studio this morning to talk to Gary and Lisa about his upcoming play, “The Guys.”

The event is a one-night only performance honoring those who lost their lives on 9/ll starring Jack McGee and Sigute Miller, benefitting the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen’s Fund.

You can catch the performance on Monday, September 11th at The Victory Theater in Burbank.

For sponsorship, tickets, or to make a donation, visit the-guys.eventbrite.com.