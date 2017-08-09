Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Careless Whisper" by Wham!

Starbucks Debuts Horchata Frappuccino Made With Almond Milk

August 9, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Frappuccino, Starbucks
Photo courtesy of Starbucks

SEATTLE (CBSLocal) – Forget about the Unicorn Frappuccino, there’s a new drink on the Starbucks menu – the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.

Horchata is a classic milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. It’s popular in Mexico and Central America.  Another version of the drink – horchata de chufa – is common in Spain.

Starbucks has its own version with an icy blend of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup, coffee, ice, whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

“The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near,” according to a Starbucks press release.

The drink is available at participating locations across the United Statesand Canada.

