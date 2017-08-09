Lisa Loves Showbiz: David Mueller Tells His Side In Taylor Swift Groping Lawsuit

The bad blood continues for Taylor Swift and the former Denver DJ, David Mueller. He took the stand yesterday to testify in the lawsuit with Swift.

He says he just wants to clear his good name and today he will face questions from Taylor’s legal team about missing evidence.

A jury of two men and six woman saw the photo of Taylor Swift and the DJ for the first time which Taylor says shows the moment Mueller grabbed her inappropriately from behind.

Mueller is suing Swift for getting him fired and admits he touched her rib cage leaning for that photo, denying touching her butt.

Mueller also took a rapid fire grilling from Swift’s attorney about a secret recording he made with his bosses the day he lost his job. Most of that two hour recording vanished after Mueller claimed his cell phone was accidentally destroyed and his laptop ruined by spilling coffee on it.

“I wish we had the full recording” Mueller said. Swift’s attorney agreed saying, “It would have shown whether you changed your story, the jury will never know.”

Swift is suing for just one dollar and in court, sat with her mom who was brought to tears over this.

Mueller is seeking three million in damages and should wrap up his testimony today.

And Oprah finally found a business she wasn’t already in. The Big O is launching a comfort food line with a healthy twist because she says, “People don’t want to be on a diet.”

In collaboration with Kraft Heinz, Winfrey is giving us ‘O that’s good,’ a line of healthy conscious “heat and eat” foods.

The collection includes four refrigerated side dishes and four refrigerated soups, which will sell for $4.99 each.

The line will be available in October.