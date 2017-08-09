Lisa Loves Showbiz: David Letterman Returns To Television

David Letterman can’t stay away from TV. After a two year hiatus, he’s back with a six episode talk show for Netflix which will premiere in 2018.

This will be Letterman’s first series since leaving the late night show in May 2015. He did however host one episode of National Geographic Channel’s Years of Living Dangerously.

The Netflix series, not named yet, but we do know the format. Letterman will conduct one in depth interview with a guest per hour long episode, and will appear in segments produced outside a studio setting.

Letterman says he’s excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix.

Asked what he’s learned from being off TV,

“Here’s what I learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

As for that, no infamous big hairy grey beard he has been sporting. Netflix COO says, “We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman, the original host of Late Night and CBS’s, The Late Show, is credited as the longest running host in U.S. late night history having spent 33 years and over 6,000 episodes under his belt.

With only 181 episodes under her belt, you know I love Lucy and apparently so does Amazon.

They are getting ready to do a biopic about Lucy and Desi and have tapped Kate Blanchett to play Lucy. Producers are still looking to cast Desi and Fred and Ethel.

Aaron Sorkin has already written the script. They say it will focus on Lucy and Ricky’s twenty year marriage, which was quite turbulent.

Lastly, FOX is about to give American Idol a run for its money.

The former Idol network has just ordered a new singing show, which originated in Israel.

The Four is a new singing show which viewers vie against finalist. They start with four finalist, already chosen, then viewers at home will be able to submit an audio video and possibly appear on stage the following week to possibly unseat one of the chosen four.

If the existing four singers outperform the challengers, they survive, otherwise they are replaced by a viewer.

Sounds interesting!