Lisa Loves Showbiz: New Developments in HBO Hack

New developments in that HBO hack.

The hackers dumping more data this morning, bragging that their hack of HBO is the biggest leak in the cyber space era.

It comes just as the network aired the fourth episode in the latest season of Game of Thrones to more than 30 million viewers worldwide.

Last night, in round two of the leak, there were emails from executives and phone numbers of the actors on Game of Thrones as well as more documents related to Game of Thrones.

The documents included an upcoming script from an unaired episode and financial balance sheet for the company.

The Hollywood Reporter received a message from the hacker demanding a ransom from HBO. The hackers claim their network is the 17th target and it took six months to access the company’s data base.

A rep for HBO says while the investigation is still on going the review today has not given us reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised.

The hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data. That’s seven times bigger than the 2014 attack on Sony Pictures, and equivalent to about 500 hours worth of movies.

Unaired episodes of HBO show’s Ballers and Room 104 have also surfaced on line.

The company is using cyber security firms and law enforcement working round the clock trying to solve this issue.