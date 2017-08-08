Lisa Loves Showbiz: Bachelorette Season Finale

Last night, The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, made her final decision. After 25 men, she found her man.

In a three hour finale it came down to Peter and Bryan. Rachel really wanted Peter to propose but he held on to the idea that the process was too fast and he just wasn’t ready for that walk down the aisle just yet.

That conversation ended with both Rachel and Peter, and tears, and a break-up leaving just one man, Bryan from Miami.

So was Bryan ready for marriage? And was he Rachel’s forever boo? take a listen:

She’s engaged and in love and wants a winter wedding (which will no doubt be aired on ABC).