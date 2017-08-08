Lisa Loves Showbiz: Anna Faris Says Hollywood, Family, and More Children Caused Split From Chris Pratt

We are learning more about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ break up and according to TMZ, the split was triggered by family, more kids, and Hollywood.

TMZ says don’t believe the Jennifer Lawrence cheating rumors. There was no third party involved in the break up according to both Chris and Anna.

Sources tell TMZ Anna wants a family that’s pretty much together most of the time. She wants to establish a home here in LA and wants to fill it with more kids.

Chris on the other hand, according to TMZ, is enjoying his stardom and finding it hard to adjust the balance between family and career.

They say when he married Anna in 2009 she was much bigger than him. Now he’s a movie star and that comes with opportunities that take him away from his family while shooting movies all over the world.

Sources also say Anna really wanted more kids and Chris was good with one.

They say he just can’t juggle a growing family and career like she can. But other sources say there was other personal reasons for the split and while they have only filed for a legal separation.

TMZ says the wheels are already in motion for divorce which they say will be as amicable as it gets.