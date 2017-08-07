We Have Your Tickets To Universal Studios Hollywood™ All Week Long!

August 7, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Universal Studios Hollywood

All week long, listen to the Gary Bryan Morning Show for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood™!

Listen for the cue to call 1-800-232-KRTH(5784) to score four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood™ and  you will qualify to win four California Neighbor Passes!

Not by a phone? Don’t worry! You can enter online right now by clicking HERE!

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com to get over 175 days of thrills, laughter and wonder with the new California Neighbor Pass for $129 online! So grab a Coca-Cola and swing by!

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.© 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

