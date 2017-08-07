Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift’s Multi-Million Dollar Groping Lawsuit Begins

Get ready for some bad blood as Taylor Swift preps for a multi-million dollar courtroom showdown.

Jury selection begins today in Swift’s lawsuit against a former DJ, David Mueller.

The pop star claims the former radio personality groped her during a meet and greet session while a photo was taken before her June 2 2013 concert in Denver.

That photo will be a key piece of evidence, and according to Taylor, He put his hand up her skirt and grabbed her butt which caused her extreme anxiety.

“It was not an accident it was completely intentional and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Swift told the radio station at the time and he was fired. Mueller then fired off a lawsuit saying he was falsely accused suing Swift for 3 million dollars in damages for losing his job.

Swift counter-sued for assault and battery asking for only a dollar and a ruling that holds him responsible.

Taylor says she is doing this simply because she wants Mueller to be held responsible, and more importantly, she wants to set an example to other woman who resist going public over similar incidents.

Swift is expected to testify during the trial and be there today for jury selection.

The judge sanctioned Mueller for losing or destroying four devices including an iPad and a lap top that held copies of conversations Mueller secretly recorded with his boss a day before he was fired.

That boss now says Mueller may have changed his story.