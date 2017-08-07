Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are the latest couple to call it quits.

So sad to report after eight years of marriage, Chris and Anna are legally separating taking to their Facebook pages late yesterday to share the news.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Chris and Anna have one child together, 5 year old Jack, and met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and were married in 2009 in Bali.

And now that Chris is going to be a bachelor, maybe he will be interested to know that Bachelor in Paradise season 4 is ready for kick off.

Next Monday night, you will finally see the footage surrounding the DeMario/Corrine pool scandal that shut production down for almost a month.

According to host Chris Harrison, they will show you what happened in a ‘respectful’ way.

Harrison says, “To the best of my knowledge you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shut down within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV” adding “We thought you needed to see that.”

You’re going to see a lot says Chris, including sit-downs with DeMario and Corrine only not together (kind of like Michael Phelps and the Shark) together, but separately.

According to sources, DeMario and Corrine never came into contact.