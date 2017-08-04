Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Will and Grace’ Reboot Promised Second Season And Sylvester Stallone Joins ‘This Is Us’

August 4, 2017 8:30 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Sylvester Stallone, This Is Us, Will and Grace
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It hasn’t even debuted yet, but it already has a second season. The Will and Grace revival is coming back for more.

NBC making the announcement yesterday at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

We also learned that Season One has been extended and will now be sixteen episodes instead of twelve.

Will and Grace returns to NBC September 28th and there is a new guest star coming to This is Us.

Sylvester Stallone will appear in the upcoming new season, playing himself on the series.

He’ll appear opposite Kevin’s character, played by Justin Hartley, who is shooting a movie and still struggling with the death of his father Jack.

Stallone will play a mentor figure who starts bringing up stuff from Kevin’s past.

Right now Sylvester is only on one episode, but the show’s creators say it’s a really big part that could turn into a reoccurring role if Stallone wanted it to.

We will also learn how Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, died which was the big cliffhanger of last season.

If you are asking yourself how did Sylvester Stallone get on This is Us, turns out he has an intimate connection to the NBC hit.

Milo Ventimiglia costarred as Rocky Balboa’s son in 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

This is Us returns September 26th.

