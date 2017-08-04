Lisa Loves Showbiz: Steve Harvey Announces New Talk Show

Steve Harvey is out promoting his new talk show which starts in September.

He met with TV critics yesterday in Beverly Hills to talk about Steve, his new syndicated show.

Of course, he was asked about that email he wrote to his staff last year that went viral, basically saying no one should talk to him unless they have an appointment.

He wrote things like, “Do not approach me while I’m in the make-up chair unless I ask to speak with you” and “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.”

Steve called the email a “learning experience” and says he learned two things from that email, “I can’t write and I should never write.”

He blames the leak on “someone who didn’t get a job coming to LA and they got pissed.”

Steve, as usual, tried to poke fun, telling the press, “ I thought it was cute, you all didn’t.”

Harvey’s new show will be more like late night and will have more celebrity segments and musical guests.