Lisa Loves Showbiz: Steve Harvey Announces New Talk Show

August 4, 2017 8:16 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Steve Harvey
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

Steve Harvey is out promoting his new talk show which starts in September.

He met with TV critics yesterday in Beverly Hills to talk about Steve, his new syndicated show.

Of course, he was asked about that email he wrote to his staff last year that went viral, basically saying  no one should talk to him unless they have an appointment.

He wrote things like, “Do not approach me while I’m in the make-up chair unless I ask to speak with you” and “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.”

Steve called the email a “learning experience” and says he learned two things from that email, “I can’t write and I should never write.”

He blames the leak on “someone who didn’t get a job coming to LA and they got pissed.”

Steve, as usual, tried to poke fun, telling the press, “ I thought it was cute, you all didn’t.”

Harvey’s new show will be more like late night and will have more celebrity segments and musical guests.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live