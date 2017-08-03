Lisa Loves Showbiz: Vin Diesel Is Bringing Back ‘Miami Vice’ In New Reboot

Another TV reboot on its way from NBC, and this one may be the best one.

According to several media outlets, NBC is bringing back ‘Miami Vice’ and this time, with Vin Diesel.

Universal Television, Diesel’s One Race Television, and Chris Morgan Productions are behind the project.

Morgan is a screen writer who worked on ‘The Fast and Furious’ franchise with Vin, and helped launch him to stardom.

The original NBC series starred Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricco Tubbs and ran for five seasons signing off in 1989.

This reboot would not be the first for ‘Miami Vice’. Back in 2006, they tried it on the big screen with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Sources say it was Vin who brought the idea to Universal but they don’t say whether or not he will just executive produce, star in, or both.

‘Miami Vice’ is the first major TV reboot to be developed for the 2018-2019 TV season.

Reboots continue to be in high demand for broadcast cable and streaming outlets. Up this season are reboots of ‘Dynasty’ on the CW, ‘Roseanne’ from ABC, and ‘Will and Grace’ from NBC.

And speaking of reboots, Mariah Carey is weighing in on American Idol’s reboot and the rumors that Lionel Richie will be a judge.

She was on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and was asked what she thought:

As you know, Carey was a judge herself on season 12 of ‘American Idol’ which did not go so well!

As for Katie Perry who will be a judge, Mariah says “she’ll be good.”