Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sofia Vergara Bares It All On Magazine Cover

Sofia Vergara, the highest paid actress on TV earning 41.5 million last year, is on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine naked and says at 45, “you can’t be perfect.”

Sofia bares it all for the magazine’s annual naked issue and says she doesn’t try to make her body something it’s not.

Introducing our first-ever global Naked Issue, starring the incredible @SofiaVergara! On newsstands everywhere 8/8: https://t.co/nr6hoXwbIZ pic.twitter.com/kF0vupvWTs — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) August 2, 2017

“It’s not about having muscles or cut abs. I don’t have abs because I am not a fit model with a perfect body, that would take too much effort.”

Inside the magazine, Sofia also talks about her new subscription based underwear company, EBY, which stands for Empowered By You. She says she’s not athletic, she has bad knees, bad bones, and can barely do a push-up.

Sofia says, “When you’re born with gigantic boobs which she has had since she’s thirteen years old, it’s hard to exercise.”

However, she does work out 3-4 times a week which she calls torture.

She say, “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, bad mood while I’m doing it, and bad mood at the end of it because I have to schedule the next class.”