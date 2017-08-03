Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Might Think" by Cars

Krispy Kreme Releasing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Donut

August 3, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Reese's
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Tamara Hill

Krispy Kreme decided to make our mouths water a little bit more with their newest donut.

Get excited Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Donut lovers because Reese’s and Krispy Kreme partnered together to create the Donut of all Donuts! A Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut!

This is seriously the best of both worlds! A nice glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter, filled with whipped peanut butter inside and topped with Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts. Doesn’t that sound so divine?

Krispy Kreme describes the new donut as the marriage of “two iconic American flavors.” This limited edition sweet treat will be released on Friday, August 4, for only $1.69 apiece!

Friday is right around the corner, so make sure you satisfy those taste buds and enjoy the delicious Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut!

