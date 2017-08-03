Gary Bryan Talks With Erik Geffner-Mihlsten About “Into The Film”

Into The Film, an interactive production company is dedicated to providing in-depth and immersive movie going adventures. By combining film with theatre, Into The Film guests will have the unique experience of participating and socializing as if they are a part of the production prior to the movie screening.

Gary spoke with Erik Geffner-Mihlsten, who is one of the principals of the project, to tell us what it’s all about!

It premieres on August 4th. August 4th – 6th & 11th – 13th at the Historical Woman Club of Santa Monica.

For tickets and more info visit https://www.intothefilm.com/