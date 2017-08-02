Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued Over Selfie Phone Case

If you are keeping up with the Kardashian’s, then you know lots of lawsuits going on.

Kim is being sued for 100 million dollars, while Kanye is suing insurers for 10 million over his canceled St Pablo tour.

Kim’s company, Kimsaprincess inc. is being sued for its endorsement of LUMEE, the light up phone case that is used for selfies after Hooshman Harooni says LUMEE stole his idea.

He claims he patented an “Integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone” and is now seeking 100 million dollars.

A rep for Kim says, “the patent lawsuit filed by SnapLight has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.

As for Kanye, he filed a federal lawsuit suing Lloyds of London accusing them and several insurance companies of refusing to pay out 9.8 million in claims he sought after abruptly canceling the remainder of his 2016 tour.

Here is what they say, they suggest without evidence that Mr. West’s marijuana use might have contributed to his medical condition and could invalidate his claims.

The St Pablo tour kicked off last August and scheduled 38 shows, then added 24 more for a second leg, but early into that leg, Mr. West displayed erratic behavior on stage that left concert goers bewildered and enraged.

They site two nights later Mr. West ranted for 17 minutes during a Sacramento show, airing his personal and professional grievances with Jay Z and Beyonce then dropped the mic and left the stage.

Two days later he canceled the remaining dates on the tour.