Lisa Loves Showbiz: Demi Moore Is Writing A Tell-All Book

Demi Moore is writing a book, a tell-all.

Moore who has joined the Fox hit show, Empire, is ready to talk about addiction and heartbreak, but will not talk about Ashton Kutcher, according to Radar-online.

They say the book will concentrate on her rise up through the ranks in Hollywood, and how proud she is of her three daughters.

Sources say Demi is not interested in dishing the dirt about either of her ex-husbands. They say she really just wants to talk about herself and how she dragged herself up by her bootstraps after a difficult childhood.

She still maintains a lovely relationship with Bruce Willis, the baby daddy of her three girls.

According to an insider, while she and Bruce have a great relationship, not so much with Ashton. Sources say Demi holds no grudge and has no desire to bash him or Mila Kunis, his wife.

“Anyone who knows Demi will tell you she’s been open to a friendship with Ashton, but it’s Mila who won’t allow” says a source close to Demi.