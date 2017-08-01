Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Don’t Speak" by No Doubt

We’re Sending You to 80’s Weekend #5 With Boy George, Violent Femmes, and More!

August 1, 2017 1:57 PM
80sweekend5 Were Sending You to 80’s Weekend #5 With Boy George, Violent Femmes, and More!

It’s the biggest 80’s show this side of the Mississippi, and we’re getting you in FREE!

All you have to do is listen all week long for a chance to win a pair of tickets to 80’s Weekend #5  featuring Boy George, Violent Femmes, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Dramarama, and Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five at the Microsoft Theatre on January 27th!

Just be the right caller when you hear the cue to call at 1-800-232-KRTH and you’re in!

Tickets on sale now at AXS.com!

