Newly Announced Dates for Daryl Hall & John Oates with Tears for Fears at STAPLES Center

August 1, 2017 10:48 AM
After having to postpone their recent LA and San Jose concerts, Daryl Hall & John Oates with Tears for Fears have announced their new show dates!

From management:

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears have rescheduled their California tour dates to the following dates below.

September 14 – STAPLES Center – Los Angeles, CA
September 15 – STAPLES Center – Los Angeles, CA
September 17 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

Plus a Special Acoustic Performance by opener Allen Stone

Tickets On Sale Now For The Newly Rescheduled Dates

For the two (2) Los Angeles dates:

  • The July 28 tickets will be honored for the September 14 date.
  • The July 29 tickets will be honored for the September 15 date.

All original tickets will be honored for these rescheduled dates (fans who are not able to attend the new dates are eligible for refunds at point of purchase).

