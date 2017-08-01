Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Don’t Speak" by No Doubt

Lisa Loves Showbiz: HBO Becomes The Latest Hacking Victim

August 1, 2017 1:12 PM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: game of thrones, HBO, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HBO and Game of Thrones are just the latest Hollywood victims of a cybercrime, a massive breach.

On Game of Thrones winter is here, but the chill is being felt over at HBO after they learned upcoming episodes and scripts of some of their hit shows have been stolen and leaked on line.

Besides Game of Thrones, Ballers, Insecure, and Room 104 also leaked.

Over the weekend, hackers emailed media outlets saying, “The greatest leak on cyber space era is happening, it’s HBO and Game of Thrones you are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it and spread the words.”

HBO says they are working with law enforcement and call the leak, “disrupting, unsettling and disturbing.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Season 7 kick off reached over 16 million viewers, placing it in a dead heat with The Walking Dead.

HBO says part of Game of Thrones fun is following along on social media. More than 2 million tweets are sent every time a new episode appears.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live