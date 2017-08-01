Lisa Loves Showbiz: Casey Affleck’s Wife Files For Divorce And Ben Affleck Caught Buying Booze

First Ben Affleck, now brother Casey Affleck is off to divorce court. His marriage is over too!

Casey Affleck was married to Summer Phoenix, the little sister of deceased actor River Phoenix and Joaquin Phoenix, for nine years. They share two sons together, 13 year old Indiana Affleck and 9 year old Atticus Affleck.

Summer is requesting joint and physical custody as well as spousal support.

Summer and Casey’s love story dates back to 1995 when brother Joaquin introduced them. They married in 2001 and officially separated last March.

While brother Casey is getting divorced brother Ben is enjoying his newly divorced status, vacationing with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

The two were spotted in Maine this week at a liquor store purchasing several bottles of alcohol, hopefully not for Ben who just completed rehab.

He took pictures with the employees who said he looked like he was enjoying life.

Ben is just finished up Justice League and a source tells People Magazine, “He is really enjoying spending time with Lindsay and it won’t be surprising to see them out and about together in the coming weeks.”