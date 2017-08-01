K-EARTH 101’s Chevy Camaro #YOUANDWHO Winner

We asked YOU, and you told us WHO!

We said we would give you not one but TWO brand new Chevy Camaros. One for YOU and one for…WHO?

YOU tagged your mom, your friends, your coworkers, your cousin’s best friend’s roommate, EVERYONE, but there could only be one winner.

A big congratulations to Tara from Chatsworth! She just won 2 brand new Chevy Camaros! One for her, and one for her “who,” her mom!

Check out her winning Instagram post:

Two working parents and two working teens with two jobs and one car. It'd be great if my family won a car @kearth101 #youandwho A post shared by Tara D (@tara_banoo_) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Tara entered everyday after work for the entire 2 months and it sure payed off!

Thanks to everyone who entered K-EARTH 101’s #YOUANDWHO to win TWO Chevy Camaros from our friends at Southern California Chevy Dealers!

