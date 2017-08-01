K-EARTH 101’s Chevy Camaro #YOUANDWHO Winner

August 1, 2017 8:39 AM
We asked YOU, and you told us WHO!

We said we would give you not one but TWO brand new Chevy Camaros. One for YOU and one for…WHO?

YOU tagged your mom, your friends, your coworkers, your cousin’s best friend’s roommate, EVERYONE, but there could only be one winner.

A big congratulations to Tara from Chatsworth! She just won 2 brand new Chevy Camaros! One for her, and one for her “who,” her mom!

Check out her winning Instagram post:

Tara entered everyday after work for the entire 2 months and it sure payed off!

Thanks to everyone who entered K-EARTH 101’s #YOUANDWHO to win TWO Chevy Camaros from our friends at Southern California Chevy Dealers!

Powered by the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro…. Serious style, Sky-high tech, Zero to sixty in 5 point 1 seconds! With a 335 horsepower V6  starting under twenty-seven grand!  See your So Cal Chevy dealer today! Visit SoCalChevy.com.

Tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment extra.

