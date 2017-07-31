Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Threatens To Sue Magazine Over Invasive Photos

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Borderline" by Madonna

George Clooney is furious at a French magazine who published pictures of his twins, and he is now threatening to sue them.

On Friday “Voici” published pictures of the Clooney cradling Alexander and Ella as they strolled through their lake Como home.

In a statement Clooney said, “Over the last week photographers from “Voici” magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree, and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency, and the magazine, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Under French law, public figures like George can only be photographed while going about their public lives and only for journalistic purposes.

In Italy, where they were photographed, photographers cannot peep into a private residence or take photos of people or objects hidden from normal visibility.

George says, “The safety of our children demands I sue.”

While this is very upsetting for Clooney, this next story is very exciting.

Scientists have confirmed that George Clooney has the most handsome face in the world.

Scientific research shows his eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the Greek’s idea of perfection.

He had a near perfect ratio of nose to lip dimension, and his chin and eye spacing were almost perfect as well.

Bradly Cooper came 2nd,  Brad Pitt 3rd,  while Harry Styles and David Beckham came in 4th and 5th.

