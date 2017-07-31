Lisa Loves Showbiz: Angelina Jolie Criticized For Using Cruel Casting Methods

This morning, Angelina Jolie is fighting back against serious allegations fiercely denying playing tricks on Cambodian children while casting for her Netflix movie, “First They Killed My Father.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair (which she granted), she explained how they used a casting game that involves giving money to poor children and taking it away calling it “an acting exercise.”

Many are outraged by the interview accusing Jolie of cruelty and abuse towards children. Angelina calls the allegations “false and upsetting” and says “every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of the children on the film.” She continued saying,

“I am upset that a pretend exercise is an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film has been written about as if it was a real scenario. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

She says the money was not real and the children were very understanding that it was a game. Parents and medical doctors were also there during the auditions and film-making process to make sure everything was ok.