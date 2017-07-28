We’re Sending You To Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City Waterpark

All weekend long , we have your tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark!

Get ready for some fun in the sun, because we’re giving you 4 tickets to BOTH parks!

Now is your chance to check out Knott’s Berry Farm’s one-of-a-kind entertainment such as Ghost Town Alive! and the new thrill ride, Sole Spin!

Then, grab the gang and cool off in the newly-expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark’s all-new Shore Break, featuring 7 new waterslides, including The Wedge, a family raft ride.

Be the right caller at 1(800)232-KRTH when you hear the cue to call, and you’re in!

Save $26 on Knott’s Regular admission with a coupon from Denny’s Restaurant!