Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Call Me" by Blondie

We’re Sending You To Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City Waterpark

July 28, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Knott's Berry Farm, Knott's Soak City

 All weekend long , we have your tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark!

Get ready for some fun in the sun, because we’re giving you 4 tickets to BOTH parks!

Now is your chance to check out Knott’s Berry Farm’s one-of-a-kind entertainment such as Ghost Town Alive! and the new thrill ride, Sole Spin!

Then, grab the gang and cool off in the newly-expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark’s all-new Shore Break,  featuring 7 new waterslides, including The Wedge, a family raft ride.

Be the right caller at 1(800)232-KRTH when you hear the cue to call, and you’re in!

Save $26 on Knott’s Regular admission with a coupon from Denny’s Restaurant!

2 park look Were Sending You To Knotts Berry Farm & Knotts Soak City Waterpark

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live