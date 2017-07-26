Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Justice League’ Producers Forced To Edit Out Henry Cavill’s Mustache

Superman has a problem, a super mustache problem.

Henry Cavill, who may be able to leap tall buildings at a single bound, is facing a facial hair challenge in re-shooting scenes in ‘Justice League’.

Here’s what happened; They switched directors half way thru the movie. Zack Synder started it and then handed it over to Joss Wheadon, and he wanted to touch up some scenes. You know, put his own hand-print on the movie.

The problem is Cavill is in the middle of shooting ‘Mission Impossible’ so not only does that mean scheduling conflicts, but it also means the very thick Tom Selleck-like-stache that Henry has for ‘Misssion’, does not match the clean-shaven “Man of Steel.”

Paramount Studios, who is making ‘Mission Impossible’, says he cannot shave until the spy thriller is done shooting.

So to get around it, producers of ‘Justice League’ say they will have Cavill do the re-shoots with the mustache and then they will digitally remove it with CGI before it hits theatres.