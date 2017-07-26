Fender is Making Guitars Made of 100-Year Old Hollywood Bowl Benches

For a meager $12,000 you can own a piece of Hollywood Bowl history in the form of a custom Fender guitar crafted from “100-year-old Alaskan yellow cedar reclaimed from the original bench boards that have been resonating with the sounds emanating from ‘The Bowl’ since 1919.” Sounds pretty awesome, right?

Built by Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov, every guitar also has a different original “seat number” on the top of the body, so each is truly unique.

From FenderCustomShop.com:

The heritage of the Front Row Legend Esquire doesn’t stop with the wood; its design is based on the legendary single-pickup precursor to the Telecaster. This guitar has the same punchy tone and snappy attack that vintage Esquire guitars are known for, but with the added touches only a Masterbuilt guitar can have. Vintage enthusiasts are sure to love everything about this guitar from its ‘60s-style “Oval C”-shaped quartersawn maple neck, 7.25″-radius fingerboard and vintage frets, to its original-spec Broadcaster bridge pickup, oxidized brass hardware and push-pull volume pot for additional tonal flexibility. The wood’s original patina, with its cracks, bolt holes and scratches is preserved, and the boards were hand-selected for the coolest and most distinct markings. Every guitar also has a different original “seat number” on the top of the body, so each is truly unique. An ultra-thin satin finish is then applied to preserve the look of the wood in its original condition.

No word yet on how many of these will be available. See more photos and info on FenderCustomShop.com.