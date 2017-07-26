Chipotle Testing Queso Dip As Part Of Comeback Plan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In an attempt to regain Chipotle customers after their recent health issues, the chain is hoping queso, their most requested item, will lure customers back.

During a call with investors Wednesday, an executive from Chipotle said they might introduce queso in hundreds of restaurants in the U.S. this fall.

“We’ll be rolling out queso to more than 350 restaurants across markets within Central and Southern California and Colorado beginning on August 1,” Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said according to CNN.

The popular Tex-Mex cheese dip is already being tested in the chains testing kitchen and restaurant in New York City’s Greenwich Village area.

Despite previously saying they would never consider adding queso to their menu, Chipotle has been fighting to rebuild their image and customer’s trust as they continue to struggle with food safety issues.

Back in 2015, there were multiple outbreaks of E. coli, and norovirus plagued the company, making hundreds of customers sick.

Then earlier this month, the company had to shutdown a store in Virginia after another illness issue emerged. Chipotle blamed the outbreak on an employee who came to work while being sick, which violated company policy.

