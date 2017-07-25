Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘The Bachelorette’ Takes The Remaining Men Home To Meet Her Parents

It’s down to the wire for bachelorette Rachel. Last night she took Eric, Peter, and Bryan home to Dallas to meet her family.

First up, Peter, who is still not sure he’s ready to commit, but he is sure he’s falling in love and so is she.

She went on to say it again loud and proud. Oh boy, you remember last week after she told Dean that she was falling in love with him she sent him home.

Peter struggled a bit as he told the family his feelings, but first impression good, but they are still a little skeptical.

Next up, Eric, who held his own. The family liked him for sure.

Not so much for Bryan the chiropractor. Rachel’s family gave him a hard time, not really buying his bull and calling him insincere.

After all the family visits it was off to Spain for the overnight dates, the fantasy suites.

Eric was first to get invited in the suite after a really nice date.

Next was Peter’s turn and it didn’t go the way Rachel thought it would leaving her wondering if she and Peter are right for each other:

To be continued…

Next week it’s “The Men Tell All” episode and guess who’s coming back to tell all? DeMario Jackson!

In two weeks, the finale and the much anticipated engagement.