Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Bachelorette’ Trouble Maker DeMario Jackson Gets Rejected By Britney Spears

Prior to his appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’, DeMario Jackson, the dude who was at the center of The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ controversy with Corrine Olympios, was caught creeping yet again, this time with Britney Spears.

DeMario ran into Spears in a Ralphs supermarket parking lot back in 2008. She was with her then boyfriend and being swarmed by paparazzi, but that didn’t stop Demario. who was on a mission to give Britney his phone number. Take a listen:

He was persistent, that’s for sure, but never hooked up with Spears.

We will however see DeMario once again on ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ episode which airs next week.

We also hear he will make an appearance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ at some point.