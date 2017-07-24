Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Killing Me Softly" by Fugees

Tabasco Releases New Scorpion Hot Sauce

July 24, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Hot Sauce, Tabasco
(Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

By Sarah Carroll

Here in L.A., hot sauce is a major food group.

That’s why we were stoked to hear Tabasco just released its hottest formula yet!

According to Bon Appétit, the hot sauce giant is cooking up a Scorpion Sauce, which is 20 times spicier than the original thanks to the addition of scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple.

The $8 bottle is described as “a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness.”

Scorpion Sauce is only available for a limited amount of time and it’s currently sold out online at Tabasco.com. No word yet if the company plans to restock the supply.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live