Tabasco Releases New Scorpion Hot Sauce

By Sarah Carroll

Here in L.A., hot sauce is a major food group.

That’s why we were stoked to hear Tabasco just released its hottest formula yet!

According to Bon Appétit, the hot sauce giant is cooking up a Scorpion Sauce, which is 20 times spicier than the original thanks to the addition of scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple.

The $8 bottle is described as “a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness.”

Scorpion Sauce is only available for a limited amount of time and it’s currently sold out online at Tabasco.com. No word yet if the company plans to restock the supply.