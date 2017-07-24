Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Killing Me Softly" by Fugees

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Hilary Duff’s Home Burglarized While On Vacation

July 24, 2017 10:04 AM By Lisa Stanley
We say this all the time, if you are on vacation don’t post pictures showing you are on vacation until you get home from vacation.

Apparently, “Younger” star, Hilary Duff, didn’t get that memo. Duff posted tons of vacation pictures on her Instagram while in Canada with her son, letting thieves know she was away from her Beverly Hills house giving them a good idea to rob her.

They broke into her house and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The security alarm did not go off, even after the burglars broke down a door to get in.

Hilary’s people say “she is thankful her family, staff, her home and her pets are all safe.”

Hilary is just the latest celebrity victim of a home robbery this summer, including David Spade, Rhonda Rousey, Drake, Alanis Morrissett, Nicki Minaj and Emmy Rossum.

And I guess we didn’t see enough of Mariah Carey on her reality show, “Mariah’s World,” which is now over.

Miss Mimi is now executive producing a new scripted show for the Starz network that will be a tell-all show based on her rise to fame.

The show is being billed as a fictional drama which will tell the story of a bi-racial 16 year old aspiring singer who becomes the bestselling female artist of all time.

Brett Ratner will be directing and shooting will begin later this year.

